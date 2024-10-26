PayPal USD (PYUSD) Price Reaches $1.00

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One PayPal USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. PayPal USD has a total market capitalization of $616.69 million and approximately $11.31 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.65 or 0.00239753 BTC.

PayPal USD Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 616,987,387 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 616,987,386.622602 with 616,987,386.622601 in circulation. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99980638 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $21,560,177.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

