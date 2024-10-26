Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

PEB opened at $12.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.84.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.42). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $397.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -3.64%.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $268,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,341,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,077.64. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 22,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $268,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,341,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,077.64. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $790,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,319,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,805,022.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2,376.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 707.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

