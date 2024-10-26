PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) PT Raised to $125.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.91% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.86.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Down 0.2 %

PFSI opened at $100.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.77. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $62.75 and a fifty-two week high of $119.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $411.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.12 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 15.28%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

In other news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 11,396 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $1,115,896.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,446 shares in the company, valued at $10,325,272.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 11,396 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $1,115,896.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,325,272.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $993,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,915,083.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,855 shares of company stock worth $9,647,599 in the last three months. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Creative Planning raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 291.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

