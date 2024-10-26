PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) has recently disclosed its financial performance for the fiscal quarter ending on September 30, 2024. According to an 8-K form filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on October 22, 2024, the company issued a press release along with a slide presentation detailing its financial outcomes.

In the report, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stated that the press release and the slide presentation were made available to the public on October 22, 2024. These documents, identified as Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2 respectively, can be accessed on the company’s website at pmt.pennymac.com. Additionally, supplementary financial information for the fiscal quarter in question has also been provided on the website.

It should be noted that the content of this report, including the associated exhibits, is not considered “filed” under Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor does it make the company liable under Section 18. Furthermore, this information is not to be regarded as incorporated by reference into any disclosure document pertaining to PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, except if explicitly cited by specific reference.

In compliance with the filing requirements, the company also listed the exhibits accompanying the filing. These include the press release concerning the financial results for the quarter, the slide presentation for the financial results, and an Interactive Data File embedded within an Inline XBRL document.

The 8-K form was signed on behalf of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by Daniel S. Perotti, the Senior Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer, as of October 22, 2024.

The disclosure provides investors, stakeholders, and the market at large with a comprehensive overview of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s recent financial performance, enabling them to make informed decisions based on the presented information.

For additional information, read PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust's 8K filing here.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

