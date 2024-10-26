Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 58.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,391 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth $463,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $12,210,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $897,000.

NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $53.09 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $65.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average is $53.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

