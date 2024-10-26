Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 194,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.60% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BTC opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.98. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $6.13.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.