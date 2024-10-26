PFG Investments LLC Acquires 11,031 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 76.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 58.2% in the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 140.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,472,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,833. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.83. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $120.74. The company has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

