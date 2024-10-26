PFG Investments LLC Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,297 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 297.2% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 67,684 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 50,643 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.1% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 91,313 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE F traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.07. The company had a trading volume of 39,120,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,009,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Ford Motor's revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

