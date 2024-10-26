PFG Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,483 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 87,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

NYSE PLTR traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.86. The company had a trading volume of 50,416,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,568,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.75 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $45.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.77.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $321,391.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,545.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,321 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $321,391.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,545.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 562,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,452,139.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,747,176 shares of company stock worth $646,951,347 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

