PFG Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,804 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $128.43. The company had a trading volume of 716,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,453. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.21. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $131.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

