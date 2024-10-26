Piper Sandler Increases East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target to $95.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EWBC. Truist Financial raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.46.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $95.10 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $52.29 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.62.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 6,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $472,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,343.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other East West Bancorp news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 6,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $472,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,343.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,509.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,961,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $3,832,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 197.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $909,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth $852,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Recommended Stories

