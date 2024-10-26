Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) CFO Richard L. Belstock Purchases 300 Shares

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) CFO Richard L. Belstock acquired 300 shares of Plumas Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.70 per share, for a total transaction of $12,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,664.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Plumas Bancorp Price Performance

Plumas Bancorp stock opened at $40.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $238.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.78. Plumas Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.17. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 31.02%. The company had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Plumas Bancorp will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plumas Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Plumas Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Plumas Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,247,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Plumas Bancorp by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plumas Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

