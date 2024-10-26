Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Sells 62,881 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd cut its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,570,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,881 shares during the quarter. StoneCo accounts for 9.2% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $39,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 10.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,386,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,559,000 after acquiring an additional 779,445 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in StoneCo by 204.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,741,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,823,000 after buying an additional 5,195,787 shares during the last quarter. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 30.0% in the third quarter. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda now owns 3,047,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,316,000 after buying an additional 703,249 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,841,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,072,000 after buying an additional 392,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,636,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,794,000 after acquiring an additional 88,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,857,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,150,918. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.25. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $615.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.74 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 15.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STNE. Barclays lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded StoneCo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $16.50) on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

