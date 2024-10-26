Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Short Interest Update

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,600 shares, an increase of 164.3% from the September 30th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

PCSA stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Processa Pharmaceuticals will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops chemotherapy drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. Its drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells.

