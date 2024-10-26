ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Stock Price Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.32 and traded as low as $23.45. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $23.90, with a volume of 9,249,565 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average is $29.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXU. Montchanin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter worth about $510,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter worth approximately $5,618,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,392,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 11.3% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 36,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter worth $441,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

