ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Trading Down 3.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 7,904 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 3,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.59.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a positive return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $976.30 million during the quarter.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as a media company in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as PULS4, PULS24, ATV I, ATV II, and PLUS 8.

