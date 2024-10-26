ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. ProtoKinetix shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 35,000 shares trading hands.
ProtoKinetix Trading Down 2.8 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.
ProtoKinetix Company Profile
ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in health care solutions, including ophthalmology, dermatology, transplants, and biomanufacturing.
