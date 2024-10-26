PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 6,400.0% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.66. The company had a trading volume of 38,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,568. PT Bank Mandiri has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average of $16.65.

Get PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk alerts:

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. The company operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.