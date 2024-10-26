PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 6,400.0% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.66. The company had a trading volume of 38,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,568. PT Bank Mandiri has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average of $16.65.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.