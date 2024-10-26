Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PULM stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 46.86% and a negative net margin of 95.18%. The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

