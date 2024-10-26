Pundi X (New) Price Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 26th. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a market cap of $97.56 million and $4.20 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pundi X (New) Token Profile

Pundi X (New)’s genesis date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.37516245 USD and is down -4.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $4,413,510.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X (New) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

