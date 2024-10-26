Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Short Interest Update

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the September 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Qantas Airways Price Performance

QABSY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.14. 6,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,114. Qantas Airways has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $27.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average of $21.28.

About Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

