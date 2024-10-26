Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Short Interest Update

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the September 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Qantas Airways Price Performance
QABSY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.14. 6,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,114. Qantas Airways has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $27.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average of $21.28.
About Qantas Airways
