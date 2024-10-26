Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Raised to $367.00 at UBS Group

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $313.00 to $367.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PWR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $283.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $302.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.07.

Quanta Services stock opened at $308.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.15 and a beta of 1.01. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $153.74 and a fifty-two week high of $317.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.79%.

In related news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,791.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Quanta Services news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $155,595,938.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1,418.0% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 33,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after buying an additional 31,196 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,341,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,245,452,000 after acquiring an additional 105,355 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,862 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 115.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 8.9% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

