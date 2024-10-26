Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Trading Up 5.8% – Should You Buy?

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 1,871,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,116,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.
The company has a market cap of $103.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70.
Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.
Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.
