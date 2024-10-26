Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC) Shares Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.22 and last traded at $15.31. 5,233 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 11,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $39.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.86.

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF Company Profile

The Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (RAYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of Chinese stocks selected and weighted based on a combination of quantitative and fundamental, quantamental, proprietary research. RAYC was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Rayliant.

