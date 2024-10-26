RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.90.

RMAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stephens increased their target price on RE/MAX from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of RMAX stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. RE/MAX has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The firm has a market cap of $223.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.64.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a negative return on equity of 35.12%. The business had revenue of $78.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.16 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that RE/MAX will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMAX. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 566.7% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 19,729.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RE/MAX during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in RE/MAX by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

