Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Short Interest Update

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,400 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the September 30th total of 223,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 536,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBGLY
Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Down 1.7 %
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Reckitt Benckiser Group
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.