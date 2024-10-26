Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Short Interest Update

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLYGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,400 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the September 30th total of 223,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 536,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of RBGLY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,782,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $15.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $11.45.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

