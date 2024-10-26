Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Truist Financial

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

RRR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $52.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.29 and its 200-day moving average is $54.39. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $63.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 83.84% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Lorenzo J. Fertitta bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.49 per share, with a total value of $1,798,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,480,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,201,601.49. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Red Rock Resorts news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III acquired 67,000 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.77 per share, for a total transaction of $3,334,590.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,048,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,823,940.77. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lorenzo J. Fertitta acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,798,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 47,480,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,201,601.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,426,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 944,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,491,000 after purchasing an additional 188,095 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 35.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 16.1% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,260,000. 47.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

