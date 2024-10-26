Redcare Pharmacy (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Shares Up 3.4% – What’s Next?

Redcare Pharmacy NV (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.25. 1,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

Redcare Pharmacy Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03.

About Redcare Pharmacy

(Get Free Report)

Redcare Pharmacy NV operates in online pharmacy business in the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, and France. It provides prescription and non-prescription over-the-counter pharmaceuticals, beauty and personal care products, and food supplements. The company was formerly known as Shop Apotheke Europe N.V.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redcare Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redcare Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.