Redcare Pharmacy (OTC:SHPPF) Shares Up 28.8% – What’s Next?

Redcare Pharmacy NV (OTC:SHPPF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 28.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$161.55 and last traded at C$161.10. 2,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,500% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$125.10.

Redcare Pharmacy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$125.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$130.26.

Redcare Pharmacy Company Profile

Redcare Pharmacy NV operates in online pharmacy business in the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, and France. It provides prescription and non-prescription over-the-counter pharmaceuticals, beauty and personal care products, and food supplements. The company was formerly known as Shop Apotheke Europe N.V.

