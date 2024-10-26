ReddCoin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.45 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $102.96 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008971 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.33 or 0.00102287 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00010947 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000101 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001490 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.