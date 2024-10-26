Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Regal Rexnord has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Regal Rexnord has a dividend payout ratio of 12.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Regal Rexnord to earn $11.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

RRX stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,386. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.34 and its 200-day moving average is $156.01. Regal Rexnord has a 1 year low of $97.18 and a 1 year high of $183.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RRX shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $208.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.63.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

