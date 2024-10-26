Renalytix (LON:RENX) Trading Up 13% – Still a Buy?

Renalytix Plc (LON:RENX – Get Free Report) traded up 13% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.48 ($0.11). 182,612 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 458,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

Renalytix Stock Down 3.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £13.27 million, a PE ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 15.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.95.

Insider Activity at Renalytix

In other Renalytix news, insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 83,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10), for a total transaction of £6,695.68 ($8,693.43). 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Renalytix Company Profile

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics, and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

