Request One Day Trading Volume Tops $778,797.45 (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. Over the last seven days, Request has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0902 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market cap of $69.37 million and $778,797.45 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00007268 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,735.00 or 1.00019200 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00012977 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00006890 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006474 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00056641 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,562,501 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,666,770 tokens. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,562,501.4072349 with 768,666,770.1116096 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09140599 USD and is down -4.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $1,100,536.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

