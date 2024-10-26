ResMed (NYSE:RMD) PT Raised to $232.00

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $224.00 to $232.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ResMed from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Baird R W upgraded shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.55.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded up $17.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.07. 3,516,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,026. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.35. ResMed has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $260.49. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.69.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. ResMed had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.48, for a total transaction of $1,015,924.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,002.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $10,419,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,108.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 4,260 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.48, for a total value of $1,015,924.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,002.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,874 shares of company stock worth $28,151,142 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 1.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in ResMed by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 4.5% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

