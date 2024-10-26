Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSRGet Free Report) (NYSE:QSR)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$95.73 and traded as high as C$102.37. Restaurant Brands International shares last traded at C$101.70, with a volume of 439,258 shares changing hands.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of C$31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$95.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$96.68.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSRGet Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C$0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 37.74%. The business had revenue of C$2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 7.3241225 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.801 dividend. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 57.09%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Senior Officer Axel Schwan sold 36,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.47, for a total transaction of C$2,536,988.40. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

