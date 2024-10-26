Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$95.73 and traded as high as C$102.37. Restaurant Brands International shares last traded at C$101.70, with a volume of 439,258 shares changing hands.
Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 1.9 %
The company has a market cap of C$31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$95.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$96.68.
Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C$0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 37.74%. The business had revenue of C$2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 7.3241225 EPS for the current year.
Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend
Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International
In other Restaurant Brands International news, Senior Officer Axel Schwan sold 36,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.47, for a total transaction of C$2,536,988.40. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
