Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) CEO Thomas J. Shaw Buys 21,142 Shares

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas J. Shaw acquired 21,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $15,645.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,794,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,948,147.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Retractable Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Retractable Technologies stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Retractable Technologies in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retractable Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Retractable Technologies stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Retractable Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Featured Stories

