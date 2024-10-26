Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMDW) Short Interest Update

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMDW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the September 30th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. Revolution Medicines has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.16.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

