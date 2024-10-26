Ripio Credit Network Price Reaches $0.0016 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $2,375.50 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007285 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,866.37 or 1.00097237 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00012771 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006464 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00058204 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

