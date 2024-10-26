Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Short Interest Down 95.4% in October

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 95.4% from the September 30th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Riverside Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Riverside Resources stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,698. Riverside Resources has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.
About Riverside Resources
