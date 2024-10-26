Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Short Interest Down 95.4% in October

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 95.4% from the September 30th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Riverside Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Riverside Resources stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,698. Riverside Resources has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.

About Riverside Resources

Riverside Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, rare earth elements (REE), and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Oakes Gold project covering an area of approximately 5,600 hectares; the Pichette comprises 1,650 hectares; and the Longrose and Vincent projects in located northwestern Ontario, Canada, as well as Duc project covering an area of approximately 600 hectares located in Ontario, Canada; and the Revel project includes 1,100 hectares located in the north of Revelstoke, British Columbia.

