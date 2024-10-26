Robert W. Baird Lowers Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $260.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.15.

NYSE UNP opened at $230.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $199.97 and a 12 month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 126,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,078,000 after purchasing an additional 20,173 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 28.2% during the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 20,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $834,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 676,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $166,645,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

