Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Should You Buy?

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.76 and last traded at $74.36. 693,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,351,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $89.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Roku from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.30.

Roku Stock Up 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.38 and its 200-day moving average is $63.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 2.08.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $109,012.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,582.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $109,012.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,582.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,566 shares of company stock valued at $5,254,000. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 1.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,716,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,096,000 after purchasing an additional 159,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,946,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,560,000 after purchasing an additional 92,658 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 24.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,925 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 25.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,091,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,408 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Roku by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

See Also

