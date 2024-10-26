Royal Bank of Canada Trims DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Target Price to $115.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.59.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $73.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.11 and its 200-day moving average is $98.24. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. DexCom has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $994.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.55 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,607,617.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,346.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,617.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,824 shares of company stock worth $126,390. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,322 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in DexCom by 870.9% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 6,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in DexCom by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 168,657 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,393,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

