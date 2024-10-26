RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Lessened by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. RTX accounts for about 2.2% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $9,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in RTX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761,246 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in RTX by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,165 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in RTX by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,938,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,847,000 after acquiring an additional 213,331 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of RTX by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,577,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,122,000 after purchasing an additional 362,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,284,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,740,000 after purchasing an additional 408,551 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $125.16. 4,716,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,752,277. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $77.76 and a 1-year high of $128.70. The stock has a market cap of $166.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.28.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,026. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,856 shares of company stock worth $17,131,253. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

