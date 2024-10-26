RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of RTX by 64.1% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RTX opened at $125.16 on Friday. RTX Co. has a one year low of $77.76 and a one year high of $128.70. The firm has a market cap of $166.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.82%.

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,856 shares of company stock worth $17,131,253. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Alembic Global Advisors raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

