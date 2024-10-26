RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Raised by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in RTX by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.8% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in RTX in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in RTX by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,773.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,856 shares of company stock valued at $17,131,253. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.16. 4,716,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,752,277. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $77.76 and a twelve month high of $128.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 98.82%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

