Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 93.5% from the September 30th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Rubicon Organics Stock Up 13.6 %
Rubicon Organics stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. 5,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,613. Rubicon Organics has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.32.
About Rubicon Organics
