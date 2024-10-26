Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) is Silchester International Investors LLP’s 4th Largest Position

Silchester International Investors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 207.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,700 shares during the period. Ryanair accounts for 0.7% of Silchester International Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Silchester International Investors LLP’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 261.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 256.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Ryanair to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Ryanair from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.67.
Ryanair Price Performance
RYAAY traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.06. The stock had a trading volume of 907,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,243. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $60.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Ryanair Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.692 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.
