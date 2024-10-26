Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.37 and last traded at $7.42. 102,708 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 160,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.78%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
