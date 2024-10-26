Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.37 and last traded at $7.42. 102,708 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 160,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 429.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 93,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 75,806 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 252,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 33,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 33.8% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the period.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

