Sageworth Trust Co Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sageworth Trust Co cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,995 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,031,000 after buying an additional 3,195,573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,738 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,837,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,518,000 after buying an additional 82,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24,883.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,832,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,539 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $218.89. 23,807,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,732,948. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.92 and a 200-day moving average of $209.70.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.