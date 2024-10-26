Sageworth Trust Co Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1,200.1% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,766 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.0% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 56,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,442,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,469,759. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.03 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.23.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic raised PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

